From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Igbo have been urged to embrace the social media as a tool that would bring development to the region.

The call was made during the eighth Professor Celestine Onwuliri Memorial Lecture titled: “The Role of Social Media in Human Capacity Development and the Development of Igboland” convened by former Supervisory minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Viola Onwuliri.

The lecture attracted global audience, including media professionals, students, parents, teachers, political scientists, clergy, traditional rulers, legal and medical practitioners, engineers, information technology specialists, human and women’s rights activists, community development experts, members of civil society, among others.

Presenters and discussants at the event examined the issue of social media, its ubiquity, growth, accessibility, pros and cons, and its viability as veritable tool for human capacity development and development of Igboland.

In a communique signed by Dr. Chinemerem Dan Onwuliri and Dr Jude Iheoma, Program Committee Chair/Moderator and Programme Coordinator respectively, participants said the application of social media tools remained a viable approach to facilitating the development of the South East economically, politically, culturally and educationally.

They added that the benefits of social media must be rigorously explored by government and private sector in order to ensure the development of the region.