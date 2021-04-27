Igbo women socio-cultural group, Nkata Ndi Inyom Igbo (NNII), at the weekend, paid a courtesy visit to former president Olusegun Obasanjo at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.

Its President General, Iyom Josephine Anenih, said the visit was in furtherance of the group’s motto, ‘partnering for development.’

The group recalled Obasanjo’s support for women during his presidency and how he made the most profound impact by appointing super qualified women into his cabinet citing the case of Dora Akunyili who showed the global community that

integrity is still a human virtue not in short supply in Nigerians in public office.

Anenih informed Obasanjo that the group came together to intervene in the development efforts of the region and country. She said recent events in the region and the nation have been of concern to the womenfolk.

She said increasing levels of insecurity have exponentially increased the burden for Nigerians, especially women.