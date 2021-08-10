NKATA Ndi Inyom Igbo (NNII), a socio-cultural group of women, has unveiled programme of its one year anniversary.

Theme “Enhancing Women’s Participation and Partnership in Governance and Development,” it would take place on Saturday, August 21.

A statement by the publicity secretary, Nnedinso Ogaziechi, said the event would be in three sessions over a few hours.

Senator representing Abia South senatorial district and Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, and a few other panelists would be discussing various issues that are dear to the women as equal stakeholders in national development.

National Publicity Secretary, Nnedinso Ogaziechi, in a statement, said the vision of the group is to galvanise women across regional and religious lines to intensify the push for complimentary leadership that can facilitate development, especially after the global economic crisis in a pandemic that has triggered deeper problems in all sectors of national and global life.

“This would be in line with the Motto of the group, ‘Partnering for Development,” she said.

The group seeks to let the impact of women be felt in all sectors of the nation from the family, regions to national levels.

“This, to Nkata, would entails a revival of our valued cultures and moral ethos, a deeper socio-cultural impact, a better economic empowerment and good political inclusiveness that can fully help to maximise the capacity of empowered women.”

