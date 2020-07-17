Tony Osauzo, Benin

The State Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party was a beehive of activities yesterday, as leaders of the Igbo Women Community in Edo, dumped the APC for the PDP.

The women led by Mrs Blessing Ahoruonye were received by the PDP State Women leader, Mrs Lindsay Sorea.

In her speech, Mrs Blessing Ahoruonye said they were joining the PDP so they can offer maximum support to Governor Obaseki in appreciation of the excellent work he is doing.

She recalled that the double and over taxation by thugs in the previous APC government had stopped since the start of Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

She also mentioned the impressive developmental stride being witnessed in the state as well as the economic expansion that has positively influenced the rate of consumption and the governor’s prudent management of resources.

Mrs. Ahoruonye expressed fear that, “if Governor Obaseki’s administration is disrupted, ‘God forbid’, the state will go back to the hands of thugs, brutal tax collectors and servicing of godfathers at the detriment of development and ease of doing business”.

She rejected the return of the state to a party immersed in corruption while citing recent NDDC and EFCC allegations amongst others and vowed that they would vote for PDP and Governor Obaseki to ensure that the train is not derailed.