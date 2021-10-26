From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A group, Igbo Youth For Positive Change, has said the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, should be blamed for the heightened tension in South East ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

President of the youth group, Chinedu Obigwe, claimed in Awka, yesterday, that the AGF aggravated tension in Anambra State over the election through his comments during a press conference after Nnamdi Kanu’s court outing in Abuja on October 21 where he levelled heavy allegations including killings on Kanu.

The group said President Buhari should call the AGF to order and advise him to be tactical in his approach to issues.

It also counselled the Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra (IPOB) to rescind its threat of elongated sit-at-home order because it was not in the best interest of Anambra people and Igbo at large.

The youths body said people of the South East would have been happy if the attorney general called a press conference to apologise to the Igbo for the insult meted on former governor Chukwuemeka Ezeife that was sent to represent Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo in Kanu trial but was denied access to the court.

