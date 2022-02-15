From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri
Following the reports of the inactivities of the Ebubeagu security outfit in some communities in Imo State,one of the foremost Igbo group in the south east , the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders(COSEYL) has called for their arrest describing their actions as wicked and barbaric.
The youth group while condemning the overzealousness of the security apparatus expressed displeasure on the jungle justice on suspects.
A statement by the President General of COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem made available to newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday stated thus “We are not in stone age where anyone or persons will wake-up one morning accuse someone of been a criminal and kill the said person .
