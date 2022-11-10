From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo youths under the umbrella of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL) has condemned the recent arrest and alleged torture of a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain in Ebonyi State, Chief Abia Onyike.

A statement by the President General of the group, Goodluck Ibem described his arrest as tyranny and pure dictatorship by the present government in the State .

According to the statement “This is pure act of dictatorship and tyranny by the All Progressive Congress, APC, led administration of Governor Dave Umahi.

“It is quite unfortunate that Chief Onyike who is the Deputy National President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ and a former Commissioner of Information in the State will be criminally arrested, naked and tortured by the state government militia Ebubeagu under the pretense that where he was arrested is a spot where a known criminal comes to collect arms.

“Such tale by moonlight story does not hold water. Chief Onyike was criminally arrested and tortured because he is a member of the opposition party in the state.

” It is very unfortunate that under a democratic setting, the Governor of Ebonyi State Engr. Dave Umahi will used his militia Ebubeagu operatives, paid and equipped with tax payers money to oppress and brutalize the same taxpayers. This is totally unacceptable.

“We demand for the immediate arrest and prosecution of those Ebubeagu operatives used in this unlawful and unconstitutional conduct.

“We condemn the witch-hunt of members of the opposition parties in the state and we demand that any form of intimidation and oppression from the state government and her agents must stop forthwith.”

Further, Ibem threatened that the youths will organise a one million match if Onyike is not released.

“We call for the immediate disbandment of the Ebubeagu security operatives in Ebonyi State because the have outlived their purpose. If after 7 days, the militia group is not disbanded, we will organise a one million man protest to demand for the immediate disbandment of the militia group parading as security outfit in the state.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba to institute a full scale investigation into the activities of these Ebubeagu operatives in Ebonyi State who have become a torn on the flesh of the people.” Ibem stated