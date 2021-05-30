From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex socio-political youth organization in the South East geopolitical zone has condemned in strongest terms the killing of the former Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan and an All Progressive Congress, APC, Chieftain Ahmed Gulak in Owerri yeatrday.

In a statement by the President General of the Igbo group,Goodluck Ibem ,it described his killing as wicked and barbaric,adding that his death must have been masterminded by ant democratic forces.

“Gulak is a renowned gentleman who believes in the tenets of democracy and the Nigerian project. It is very disheartening to hear of his passing at a time his wealth of knowledge and experience is needed to move the country forward.” Ibem said.

He therefore called for a full scale investigation to unravel those behind his death,while also urging the authorities not to leave any stone unturned until those who assassinated him and their sponsors are arrested and brought to justice.

We don’t know anything about Gulak’s death – IPOB

.says he was killed to divert attention

From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied having any involvement in the killing of former presidential aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak on his way to Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri Imo State.

In a statement by the media publicity secretary of IPOB,Emma Powerful it noted that Gulak has not done anything to the group to warrant such treatment to him.

Powerful said “We therefore state without equivocations that IPOB knows nothing about the said assassination. In the first place, what threat did the late Gulak constitute to our cause to warrant his elimination. We had nothing in common with him and could not have in any way killed him.” Powerful claimed.

He added “Pointing accusing fingers at IPOB for this barbaric act is only meant to divert attention away from the real masterminds.

“This is the same way terrorists in security uniform commit various atrocities in South East and turn around to blame IPOB for their crimes just to tarnish our global reputationThis is purely a smokescreen to justify their long awaited plan to declare another special military operation in the Eastern region to kill more innocent Biafrans.

“Instead of the security agencies to properly investigate the incident and possible factors they were switch to accuse IPOB of a crime we know nothing about. Did IPOB have the itinerary of the late Gulak to have waylaid him at the airport.

Powerful urged the security agencies to beam their searchlight on his political opponents in other to establish the cause of his death.

“We are not surprised that they quickly pointed accusing fingers at us just as they have always looked for every opportunity to incriminate us to frustrate our struggle for Biafra restoration. But this too will not fly because the world is aware that IPOB is a peaceful movement. IPOB is not a terrorist organization and does not spill blood.

“Had the late Chief of Army Staff Attahiru’s plane crashed in the East, definitely, the so-called Intelligence Agency would say it was IPOB that shot down the plane and everyone in Fulani controlled Sharia core North would believe it.

“For us, linking IPOB with the assassination of Gulak is simply to pitch the East against the core Islamic North as a cover and justification for another round of pogrom against Easterners living in the North.

“We are only after the restoration of Biafra. Assassination of politicians is not part of our agenda otherwise we would have killed the Efulefu politicians in the Eastern region sabotaging our struggle.

“We are in mournful mood ahead of the May 31st Biafra Remembrance Day in honour of our fallen heroes. The terrorists in security uniform looking for any slightest opportunity to blackmail us should not cash in on the sit-at-home order given by our Leader for our fallen heroes.

Powerful has also challenged the federal government to institute a panel of inquiry to unravel the mystery surrounding Gulak’s death.

” We challenge Aso Rock to Institute an independent panel of inquiry to investigate the incident and expose those behind this gruesome murder of an innocent man. Our hearts go out to the family of Gulak. May his soul rest in peace.” Powerful said.