Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia.

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders has described the invasion of Governor David Umahi’s Abuja residence by the operatives of the Nigerian Police on Monday as an insult to Ndigbo.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Umuahia, signed by the President General of the group, Chief Goodluck Egwu Ibem, the Coalition described as vicious, the siege of the private residence of a sitting governor with full immunity.

“It is an insult of the highest order to Ndigbo. It appears that it has now become a norm in Nigeria to harass governors of southern part of the country. Sometime ago, the DSS and SSS invaded the Government House of Akwa Ibom State, where the governor lives with his family and now they have decided to harass the dynamic, performing governor of Ebonyi State and Chairman of South East Governors Forum in order to spite and insult the intelligence of the Igbo nation,” the group stated.

“The unethical, unconstitutional and vicious coup de main by the police force is because of the south east governors resolution to stop the killings, kidnapping and maiming of the south east indigenes by murderous Fulani herdsmen. They want to harass our governors, so that they will succumb and allow murderous Fulani herdsmen to come into south east through our forest to kill, kidnap and maim the people of South East,” the group stated.