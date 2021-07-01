From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo youths groups under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders(COSEYL) has condemned the attack on the residence of Yoruba activists, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Igboho on Wednesday at Ibadan.

A statement by the group, signed by its President General, Goodluck Ibem , while describing the attack as ruthless, it noted also that the attack has confirmed and justified the true identity of the ‘Unknown gunmen’ terrorising the country.

“The Rutheless Attack On Sunday Igboho’s House By The Nigerian Army has unmasked the true identity of ‘Unknown Gunmen’ terrorising the country. This incident has confirmed to doubting Thomases the true identity of the unknown gunmen that has been terrorising the entire country.

“It has never been reported that Sunday Igboho as an activist and freedom fighter has ever been seen carrying gun to kill anyone, anywhere. The true and only killers in the country are the murderous Fulani herdsmen/terrorists who kill people all over the country without the federal government doing anything about it.

“The federal government has turned a blind eye to their atrocities and are only interested in arresting, tormenting, killing and dehumanizing innocent citizens who are not of Fulani extraction.

“What has Sunday Igboho done to warrant such mindless and ruthless attack on his house that led to the death of two innocent people who came to see him.” Ibem queried.

Also, the youth group has equally condemned the controversial extradition of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Ibem noted that the federal government has not been fair to Kanu just as it is to some terrorists organisation in the country.

He said “The Federal government took all the pain and spent enormous resources to kidnap Nnamdi Kanu from far away Kenya and brought him to Nigeria while the Boko Haram terrorists, ISWAP and murderous Fulani herdsmen/terrorists are busy killing Nigerians in their thousands and even taking Nigerian territories and converting them to Boko Haram territories and the Federal government has done nothing about it.

Their silence confirms they are tacitly in support of what is happening.

“What is happening today Nigerian is totally alien from what obtains in any democracy setting. The Nigerian country under Muhammadu Buhari is now purely running the worst kind of regime ever experienced in the entire world. Even in animal kingdom, animal has rights. But today in Nigeria, human beings have no rights and privileges as caution has been thrown to the wind.

“We demand that the Nigerian government should return Nnamdi Kanu who the kidnapped in Kenya to Britain where he is a citizen and if the federal government wish to extradite him to Nigeria, they must follow due process of extradition according to international law.

“The manner by which Nnamdi Kanu was criminally kidnapped in Kenya against international law and the vicious attack on Sunday Igboho’s home by the Nigerian army disguised as unknown gunmen exposes to the entire world the atrocities that is going on in Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We call on the British government to prosecute those who in one way or the other took path in commiting the kidnap of Nnamdi Kanu who is a British citizen.

“We call for an independent investigation and inquiry into the vicious attack on Sunday Igboho’s home that left two people dead and perpetrators brought to justice.

“We therefore call on the United Nations and the international Community to come to the aid of Nigerians who are on a verge of total collapse and anarchy. ” Ibem stated.

