Irked by the assault on the wife of the late Biafran leader, Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, by the former first lady of Anambra State, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, during the swearing-in ceremony of professor Charles Soludo on Thursday, Igbo youths under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL) has declared her persona non grata in Igbo land, describing her action as an insult to Ndigbo.

Condemning her action in a statement released to newsmen in Owerri by the President General of the Igbo group, Goodluck Ibem, it further described her attitude towards Ojukwu’s wife as despicable and disrespectful.

‘It is the height of insult on the entire Igbo nation for Mrs Obiano to slap the wife of our revered and great Igbo Leader and Icon Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu. Mrs Obiano has exposed to the entire world that she is an untrained and uncouth low life,’ the group said.