From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo youths, under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), and the leader of the Customary Government of Biafra, Mujahid Dokubo, have flayed the immediate Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu’s blame of the attack on Imo Police Headquarters and Correctional Centre on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

President General of Igbo youths, Goodluck Ibem, said the IGP was being partial in his quick identification of the perpetrators as IPOB.

Ibem claimed more heinous atrocities have happened in the North yet the perpetrators were still being referred to as hoodlums and gunmen, “how did the IGP hurriedly concluded that the attack was carried out by IPOB?

“It is unprofessional to jump into conclusion that IPOB members were responsible for the attack. In Ebonyi State, Fulani herdsmen attacked and killed over 30 Igbo sons and we have been waiting for the IGP to tells us who are responsible and he has not made any categorical statement or address any press conference on the matter. Does it mean the lives of Ndigbo do not matter?

“IPOB, through its media spokesman has denied its involvement in the attack. What we expect is for the police and other security agencies to gather intelligence to unravel the true perpetrators of the dastardly acts.

“The sudden conclusion by Adamu displaying IPOB as those responsible for the attack without describing the attackers as hoodlums or gunmen as he usually tell us when similar event happens in the northern zone depicts the depth of hatred for Ndigbo. Maybe there is a sinister motive to wipe out Ndigbo under the pretence of fighting IPOB,” Ibem said.

Asari-Dokubo, in a statement through the Head of Information and Communication of Biafra Customary Government, Uche Mefor, said the IGP should have carried out an investigation and provide evidence before his conclusion.

He said the police does not have any justification to prosecute anybody in the South East if he continued to water down the atrocities of the Fulani killer herdsmen.

Dokubo, however, attributed what he described as violent utterances of the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu for the many lives lost in the South East

“I maintain that the public utterances of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his open advocating of violence have been responsible for endangering of the lives of our vulnerable people who have fallen victims in the recent violences so far.

“We can’t wilfully turn our land into a theatre of war , lawlessness, anarchy and chaos. We should apply defensive rather than offensive approach unless we are already in war. The right to self-defence is not an exhibition and public show.

“I repeat that any progressive security arrangement for the protection of our people must be a joint, collaborated endeavour. We must apply tact and flexibility where situation demands it just like now. Anything outside that is an avoidable suicidal mission and an invitation to anarchy in our land where our society would be turned upside down; violence reigns supreme and people’s lives subjected to the whims and caprices of warlords, private armies and militia groups,” Dokubo stated.

Meanwhile, IPOB has called on the South East governors to order for the arrest of killer herdsmen that had a hand in the massacre of the people of Ebonyi and Enugu states recently.

IPOB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said it expected the governors to take a prompt action just like they did in Orlu crisis in Imo State.

Powerful accused the governors of hating their own over others.