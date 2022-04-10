From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The declaration by the wife of the governor of Ondo State,Betty Akeredolu for Owerri senatorial seat in Imo State has received a boost with Igbo youths throwing their weight behind her ambition.

Mrs Akeredolu according to a statement by the President General of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL), Goodluck Ibem in Owerri on Sunday noted that she is the best person for the position considering her love for grassroot and phiantropic gestures with

Ibem said Akeredolu with her NGO ,Bemore foundation has reached out to many indigent women in her community adding that her preswnce at tne senate will give women a voice at the National assembly.

He noted as a woman who has the interest of her people at heart despite being married in Ondo State, she attracted the construction of a 10.5km road worth N1.6 billion from Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and it is currently under construction. What a woman of good heart and virtue.

“Though we are non-partisan in all sense of word, but we have to say the truth when we see one because only the truth shall set us free. Betty has shown that she is a woman who have interest to contribute to other individual’s assistance which she has demonstrated by many developmental projects that she has attracted to her senatorial zone.

“Of a truth, Imo East Senatorial zone has gone beyond theoritical minded people who only studied but never practiced. The constituency is in dire need of a practical oriented someone who should be able to initiate programmes and bring them to fruition. We have gone beyond the stage of bringing on board sedentary people. The constituency is fed up with people whose job description involves moving files from one table to another.

“Studies have shown that countries with increased women leadership achieve better economic growth, development and Peace. Betty’s election to the Senate will help boost Nigeria status as one of the countries making efforts to improve women’s representation in elective office. It will enable incremental growth in political representation for women.Ibem stated.