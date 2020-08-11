Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Igbo youths under the aegis of Nigeria Youth Organization NYO, South East zone,have commended Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for appointing Ebonyi indigene, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, into the Governing Council of the Lagos State University (LASU).

Odii hails from Isuokoma Clan in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and is Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Orient Global Manufacturing Company and President/Co-founder Ebele and AnyiChuks Foundation.

The Igbo youths commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for the appointment, describing it as well deserved given the track records of the appointee.

NYO in a statement, yesterday, by its National Vice Chairman South East zone,Okorie Chukwumaobi Okorie, said by the appointment, Sanwo-Olu had demonstrated that he was a detribalised leader.

“We are happy to be associated with Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, we’re confident that he will use this unparalleled ample privilege to yet leave another indelible footprints in the sands of time by taking Lagos State University to an enviable height. We congratulate Chief Odii. He is a man of solid responsibility; he’s not only zealous and broad-minded, but also dynamic and practical,”he said.