From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Igbo youths under the aeigis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL), an umbrella body of all the youth organizations in the South East geopolitical zone has congratulated the Chief Whip of the 9th Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on his 61st birthday.

The youths coalition in a statement by their President General,Goodluck Ibem and Secretary, Kanice Igwe described Kalu as a visionary leader and a rare mentor with exceptional abilities in various areas of human endeavours.

“He is a political pathfinder, nationalist and detribalised Nigerian, who has contributed in no small measure to the socio-political and economic growth of Abia State and Nigeria as a whole.Ibem stated.

Also he added “OUK as he is always called by his admirers has always been a pertinacious, determined and hardworking parliamentarian who sees everyone as a human first irrespective of religion, tribe, belief and political affiliation. He is a major stabilizing factor for Nigeria’s current democratic dispensation.

“A cheerful giver who cares about the welfare of the people, OUK personifies tolerance and humanity. Thousands are today direct beneficiaries of his political benevolence.

The story of Nigeria’s democracy Ibem noted cannot be told without the name of the former Abia State governor, Kalu written in gold.

” rejoice with the family of the Chief Whip of the 9th Senate especially his wife, friends, and political associates, across the country on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

“It is our prayer that the good Lord continues to keep you in good health and grants you the wisdom to do the will of the people by putting their interests above yours.

“As you march on to a higher pedestal in life, may The Almighty go with you every step of the way and may you accomplish more in the service of our dear country and humanity.” Ibem prayed.