From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo youths under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders(COSEYL) has frowned at the excessive borrowings of the Federal Government even as it urged the National Assembly not to aprove of further borrowings.

A statement by the President General of the group, Goodluck Ibem noted that the Federal Government not only be stopped but also institute an impartial Independent Audit and Recover Panel that will probe and investigate all the monies generated from NNPC, taxes and excise duties, contracts awarded, monies generated from Gold and other solid minerals, Abacha loots and other loots recovered by the government.

The statement reads in part “The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, is alarmed over the plan by President Muhammadu Buhari to borrow another N11 trillion to finance the 2023 budget when the monies borrowed before now have not been repaid by the Federal Government. This is gross insensitivity and a clear statement that Buhari came to destroy Nigeria.

“It is truly worrisome that a man who knows within himself that he lacks what it takes to led a country as big as Nigeria will not accept the truth and resign his position but will sit tight and be borrowing on daily basis to the detriment of the country.

“This excessive borrowing by Buhari confirms that he came to destroy our nation and what our forefathers fought so hard to achieve.

“At the rate we are borrowing, Nigeria is worse than a failed nation. Our dear country, is in a deep mess. We should no longer be extenuating about the hopelessness of our situation brought upon us by President Buhari. The situation is really worrisome and scary.

“Without the help of a soothsayer, we can now confirm that it is obvious and clear that the monies generated from oil and monies borrowed on daily basis by Buhari are all looted by his administration.

“It’s time for the resignation of the Group Managing Director, GMD of NNPC and her activities properly screened and investigated by an impartial independent audit panel. The gross incompetence and corruption by the NNPC is one of the main reason for the excessive borrowings”. The statement concludes.