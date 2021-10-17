From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South East geopolitical zone has congratulated the Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji on his recent emergence as winner of The Sun Global Service Award for 2020.

The award according to the President General of COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem, showcased that apart from his legislative qualities in the house, he has also reached a glorious height and milestone in touching and impacting lives of others especially the poor.

A statement by the Igbo youth group reads in part: “COSEYL is delighted having, heretofore, celebrated the Speaker for his landmark legislative achievements and innovations in diverse areas.

“As a youth coalition and group, we feel represented by the speaker, who in a sense is a “youth”. He has blazed the trail and set many examples, which the youth and other aspiring politicians and speakers should emulate.

“The fact, indeed, speaks for itself. As the Speaker of the current and Seventh House, he has navigated the House towards achieving many legislative breakthroughs.”

