The National Association of Igbo Youths has described Prince Arthur Eze as a man whose philanthropy is legendary and outstanding in Nigeria and the African continent.

In a statement in Enugu, yesterday, the national president, Chief Oliver Okpala, recounted various donations both in kind and cash to the needy by Prince Eze to help cushion the effect of the hardship associated with the pandemic.

The association expressed joy at his various palliative measures and donations to the Enugu Government for distribution to the public in the wake of the pandemic.

The items included thousands of bags of rice, beans, chicken and yams which have already been delivered to the state government for onward distribution to the poor and needy in the state.

The governor has also visited to appreciate Prince Eze for his kind deed and commitment to the welfare the citizens of the state.

The youths said Prince Eze has in recent past helped some other state governments in different geopolitical sones with palliatives. The association, therefore, called on other wealthy Nigerians to emulate the philanthropic disposition of Prince Eze, especially in this COVID-19 era.

The youths emphasised that if all Nigerian wealthy men would devote some part of their wealth or fortune to mankind like Prince Eze, Nigeria will be a better place and an egalitarian society where there will be no class problem.

“It is a thing of joy to us to observe that a greater number of Nigerian youths have become well to do individuals through the support and encouragement of Prince Eze to them by way of financial grants and assistance. So many communities, individuals and corporate organisations have been relieved of hardship through the palliative gifts of Prince Eze whose philanthropy does not know religion politics or tribe,” the statement said.