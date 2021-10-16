From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South East, has congratulated the Abia State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt Hon Chinedum Orji, on his recent emergence as winner of The Sun Global Service Award for 2020.

The award, according to the President General of COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem, showcased that apart from his legislative qualities in the House has also reached a glorious height and milestone in touching and impacting the lives of others, especially the poor.

A statement by the Igbo youth group reads in part:

‘COSEYL is delighted having, heretofore, celebrated the Speaker for his landmark legislative achievements and innovations in diverse areas.

‘As a youth coalition and group, we feel represented by the Speaker who in a sense is a “youth”. He has blazed the trail and set many examples which the youth and other aspiring politicians and speakers should emulate.

‘The fact, indeed, speaks for itself. As the Speaker of the current and seventh House, the Speaker has navigated the House towards achieving many legislative breakthroughs. These are the Abia State Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law, Abians in Diaspora Commission Law and many others.

‘The Speaker currently is building nine mini stadia across his constituency which will go a long way in helping the youth re/discover their creative talent. As a lawmaker and Speaker, the Speaker’s politics does not speak the partisan language as he reaches out to all the parties in the House.

‘It is for these and more reasons that the Board of Editors of the Sun publishing firm decided to honour him with this excellent award.

‘The politics and philanthropy of the Speaker resonate with our ideology as a youth group and we call on other political office holders in the country and beyond to learn from him just as we call on the other Speakers of the Houses of Assembly in the country to do same. We felicitate with Mr Speaker Rt Hon Chinedu Orji and pray for more.

