The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South East geopolitical zone, has descended on governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, describing his seven years in office as a disaster.

The youths, in a statement at the weekend by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, claimed that the administration of the governor had impoverished the people of the state with little achievement to show for his days in office.

It reads in part: “The youths are totally disappointed over the abysmal performance of Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu. His seven years in office is nothing to write home about.

“His seven years in office have just been years of suffering for Abians as people have no good roads to ply on. It has been years of hunger and starvation as workers and pensioners are not being paid their salaries and pensions.

“Abia State Polytechnic staffers are owed salaries of two years and four months. Pensioners owed for four years, Abia State Teaching Hospital staffers owed for years and some months, gratuity not paid to retired workers. The list is endless.”

“Abia State government under Governor Ikpeazu took a World Bank loan of N27.4 billion to construct Port Harcourt road, Obohia road, Ngwa road and drainage system within those areas and as we speak, nothing meaningful has been done on those roads.

“We are really surprised that a governor who has done nothing meaningful with all the federal allocations to the state, internally generated revenue, 13 per cent derivation, loans (internal and external) and bailout funds will be aspiring to go to the Senate after a failed eight years as governor.”

The group said the people of Abia had been deceived enough, called the governor should give account of his stewardship before thinking of aspiring for any other political office.

