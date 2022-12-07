From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), apex socio-political youth groups in the South East has vowed to honour the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu to reciprocate his good representation.

The groups in a statement by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, said they were elated with his achievements within a short period of just three years at the Senate, where he attracted mouth-watering projects that has brought smiles on the faces of Abia North Senatorial district and other parts of the South East.

“Senator Kalu has surprised Abia North constituents who are really amazed and mesmerized about his overwhelming performance at the red chambers.

“For so many years, the people of Abia North Senatorial zone were seen and treated like orphans who have nobody to speak for them until God smiled at them by bringing on board a result-oriented senator who understands the dynamics of representation and governance.