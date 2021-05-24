From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo youths have called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, to arrest the leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Abdulahi Bodejo, for countering the resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum on ban on open grazing in their zones.

Bodejo, in a recent interview, had ordered his members to ignore the ban, a situation which the Igbo youths, under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex socio-political youth group in the South East, has described as incitement capable of causing a breach of the law.

The youths, therefore, urged the IGP to arrest the Miyetti Allah’s leader in accordance with the law to serve as deterrent to others planning to plunge the nation into crisis.

In a statement signed by the President General and Secretary, Goodluck Ibem and Kanice Igwe respectively, the youth group, said: “We call on the IGP to arrest Bodejo for fragrant disobedient of the law and inciting his members to cause mayhem and breach of peace in the southern part of the country.

“Bodejo should be arrested, investigated and put inside a correctional facility for him to know that the law is no respecter of persons. In this 21st century, there is no where in the world were open grazing is practiced except in Nigeria. Bodejo has just exposed his primitive mentality and tendencies.

“The law is very clear that anyone who disobeys the law is a criminal. Bodejo should be behind bars for instructing his members to disobey the law of southern states.

“In the said interview, Bodejo said the Fulani herdsmen are free to graze on lands in southern states because, according to him, it belongs to no one and so Fulani herdsmen should disregard the order of southern governors on open grazing. What an insult on our constituted authority,” Ibem said.