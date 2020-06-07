Chuks Onuoha, Aba

The Ohaneze Ndigbo Youths has said that the claim of the National President of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi, of having right to any part of the country, is misleading,”except they’re planning to force a total break down of law and order in Nigeria.”

The youths therefore warned that any attempt by any group of people from outside Igbo land to assert themselves forcefully, or illegally on Ndigbo would be met with resolute opposition.

They stated this following, what they described as “dissident inflammatory statement of Alhaji Bello that Fulani do not need permission to pitch a permanent tent anywhere in Nigeria.

The Ohaneze youths warning was contained in a statement signed by Dr.Kingsley Dozie,the National Deputy President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Youths.

The youths said that Bello claimed that “Nigeria was founded by Fulani hence they would continue to rule Nigeria forever.

“But most provocative, was his claims of their proposed vigilante group, would be deployed all-over Nigeria, without taking permission from anyone, since Nigeria is their own.”

He sais: “1978 Land Use Act, was crystal clear that any land usage that doesn’t come with the express permission from a state governor, is illegal.

“Their claims of having free rights to any part of the country is very misleading, except they’re planning to force a total break down of law and order in Nigeria,” the youths threatened.

They said that all lands within Igbo territory belong exclusively to Ndigbo, and that their governors are the legitimate caretakers, adding that “the threat and rhetoric from the Miyetti Allah’s boss, is grossly inappropriate, and any attempt to effect any of those things anywhere in Igbo land, would be vibrantly resisted by the youths.

“We are always ready to protect and our territories from undue incursions incase they don’t know”, they warned, and advised Bello to be more preoccupied with the solution to the recurring clashes between his Fulani herdsmen and farmers. “They shouldn’t be making headlines with a volcanic type of rhetoric and rubbish threats”, Igbo youths warned further.

They called upon the Federal Government to quickly caution the the leadership of Miyetti Allah group, for their excesses have reached the level of warmongering, and no region has the monopoly of violence.

“Even as we preach true peace, Miyetti Allah should endeavour to pay attention to the laws of our country, Nigeria, not always acting like they’re above the law. We would always continue to advocate peace and harmony amongst our visitors in as much as they heed to the law of the land, and not just the absence of conflicts or war, but the presence of justice and fairness”.

They warned Miyetti Allah not to try the patience of Igbo youths.