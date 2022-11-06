From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Ahead of the scheduled visit of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ,Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Imo and Anambra states, Igbo youths under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has warned Ohanaeze Ndigbo not to contemplate endorsing his candidature.

A statement by the President General, Goodluck Ibem expressed concern that Tinubu never bothered visiting the South east during his party’s Presidential primaries campaign as well as visiting the flood victims in the zone.

According to the statement “Tinubu has never hidden his disdain for the people of South east and now that the elections are here, he suddenly needs their support and endorsement.

“Prior to the APC presidential primaries, Senator Bola Tinubu visited all the geopolitical zones in Nigeria to canvass for votes from APC delegates but he never visited any South east states to campaign during their party’s primaries.

“Why is he coming to South east now that the presidential election is around the corner to look for endorsement from the same people he despised and looked down on.

“The recent flooding that ravaged so many states and communities in Nigeria, Tinubu never visited any South east state to sympathize with them, rather he went to Kano State and gave N100 million to flood victims in the state.

“Maybe to Tinubu, the people of South east are less human which informs his action and now he is coming to the same people he ignored for endorsement”.

It reads further “Tinubu’s recent activity has proved that he enjoys bringing confusion and divisions among socio-cultural organizations. The apex socio-cultural organization in South West, Afenifere ably led by Chief Ayo Adebanjo endorsed Mr. Peter Obi as their presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential elections and Senator Bola Tinubu approached Pa Reuben Fasoranti and some other members of Afenifere for the same endorsement which has been given wholeheartedly to Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP.

“Ohanaeze has endorsed Mr Peter Obi as her presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election and the same Tinubu wants to bring confusion by bribing some corrupt South East Governors and Ohanaeze members “. The release stated.