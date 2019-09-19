Brown Chimezie

In a bid to take care of welfare of its members, Igboburotu, an Igbo socio cultural group in Lagos, recently conducted free medical tests conducted for its members. The president, Chief Chika Nwokedi, said the measure was to assist members to check their health status. During the exercise, qualified medical team tested the people on ailments ranging from diabetes, malaria, blood pressure to typhoid.

The association also carried out humanitarian works including provision of revolving loans to members and helping to pay school fees of children of widows in their midst. The financial secretary, Mr Michael Ofoegbulam, said the association has touched lives of members and non-members for good:

“When I came to Lagos, I never had the hope of getting land talk less of building a house. Today, through Igboburotu under the leadership of Chief Nwokedi, that dream has come true. The association was able to procure large expanse of land and then allocated to members to pay back later.”

Navy Commodore Augustine Ikedi, a member, told Daily Sun that Igboburotu has united Igbo through its various programmes: “Members are at peace with one another as conflicts are quickly settled among them. The people-oriented programmes championed by the leadership endeared me to them.” He urged Igbo to identify with the association.

Igboburotu recently came to the aid of Idimu and Ikotun police stations by refurbishing patrol vans of the two police units. Nnaji Ego, legal adviser to Igboburuotu, said: “When we visited the Area Command, we discovered that most of the operational vehicles were in bad shape and we decided to fix them. The association spent over N2million to effect the repairs.

“The association stands out because of the sterling qualities of its members. As the name implies, it means Igbo unity. So when Igbo are together then they can take collective decision that would favour the people.

“We have taken decisions that are in the interest of Igbo, like unity of Igbo in Nigeria and the Diaspora, welfare of Ndigbo in Nigeria and in line with its goals. When any of our members dies, such person is given befitting burial, while their dependants are also taken care of through scholarship. Members are nominated and given the task to see to the need of dependants of the deceased.”

Onyebuchi Emmanuel Adindu, vice president, said: “The president unites Igbo through its welfare programs. As a result, number of members has gone to 5000 within three years.”

Chief Joseph Okonkwo, another member, commended the president for creating the platform so that the needy and homeless people are cared for.