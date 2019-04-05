Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Stakeholders and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) faithful in Igboeze North Local Government Area, Enugu State, have staged a mega rally to appreciate the victory of Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

From the local government pavilion in Ogrute, the rally train transversed various parts of Enugu-Ezike before terminating at Udenu, the governor’s home local government.

Various stakeholders, who spoke described Ugwuanyi’s victory as true reflection of the wishes and expectations of the citizens of the state across the 17 local councils.

Chairman of Igboeze North Local Government Area, Uwakwe Ezeja, expressed delight on the return of governor Ugwuanyi for a second term, which he described as the collective will of the thickly populated people of Enugu-Ezike.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its arrangements during the governorship and state assembly elections, and the people of the area, who turned out in their large numbers, to cast their votes, despite what he described as wicked rumour by an opposition party, that the election was postponed that day.

The House of Representatives member-elect for Igboeze North /Udenu Federal Constituency, Dr. Simon Atigwe, described the election as a consolidation process for Enugu people in 2019, where good governance would be seamlessly transmitted to the people.

For an American returnee and traditional ruler-elect of Adogwanato community, who also voted at Community Primary School, Umushene, Umuida, Enugu-Ezike, Prof. Linus Idokoeze, the outcome of the election, which saw Ugwuanyi winning, has justified the governor’s cliché that the poll would end in praise.

He said his return from abroad solely for the election is justified because of the governor’s unprecedented leadership ability and knack for overall development of the state.