From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The apex Yoruba self-determination organisation, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), has threatened to resume its agitation for Yoruba nation from next week. The leader of the organization, Prof Banji Akintoye, made this position clear in an interview with Saturday Sun.

When asked on the group’s next line of action following the release of detained Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, from prison in Cotonou, Benin Republic, earlier in the week, Akintoye, who spoke through his Communication Secretary, Maxwell Adeleye, stated that the IOO would come out with a comprehensive statement on its next plan on Sunday (tomorrow).

But he did not mince words when he added that the agitation for self-determination would be pursued with vigorous energy. According to him, “It is a battle to be continued. We are proceeding with our agitation with all legal and intellectual property we have. Just wait till Monday for a new development.”

Asked for his advice for Igboho who has just been released, he responded: “Ighoho is a hero. Our advice is for him never to be deterred in the struggle for self-determination for Yoruba nation. It is a just cause. A court of competent jurisdiction has said self-determination is legal. So, he should not be deterred in the struggle. Virtually, all patriots and freedom fighters in the world were once persecuted. He should keep hope alive and remain committed to the will of his people.”

On the health status of the activist, Adeleye stated that nobody would be confined, and not have his health status tampered with. He added: “There is nothing like freedom. Freedom is good. It is true Igboho was released on health ground. At present, he has been accessing medicare at a befitting health facility in Cotonou. I believe that he will be hale and hearty.”