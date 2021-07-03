From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has insisted that the Lagos mega rally scheduled for today would hold as planned.

Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, in a live broadcast on Friday morning, stated: “I can still confirm officially that the Lagos rally, in as much as whatever news or rumours you’ve been listening to from different outlets, will go as planned.”

Also, the apex Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), under the leadership of renowned historian, Prof Banji Akintoye, has reconfirmed that the pro-Yoruba nation’s rally scheduled to hold in Lagos will take place today as planned.

The confirmation was made on Friday, a day after Lagos State Government and Commissioner of Police in Lagos State said the rally would not be allowed to take place in Lagos, so that it would not be hijacked by hoodlums. The government and the police said they recognised the rights of the people to hold peaceful rallies, but noted that the experience from the October 2020 #ENDSARS protest in the state would not allow such rally to be permitted to take place.

The IOO has written another letter to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, and a copy of the letter was also sent to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state, urging the authorities to ensure that the rally is peaceful, orderly and not hijacked by hoodlums as earlier insinuated by police.

The letter was signed by General Secretary of the group, George Akinola, and Legal Adviser, Olasupo Ojo.

The group’s Communications Manager, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, in a statement made available to newsmen, said: “Our rally scheduled to hold on Saturday will still hold without any fear or intimidation and we promise to be peaceful like we have always been.

“We have been peaceful, orderly and lawful at everywhere we have visited, therefore, we call on the Lagos State Police Command to ensure that the rally is not hijacked by hoodlums.

“We are happy that the police already know that hoodlums are likely to hijack the rally. Now, we call on the police to ensure such does not happen like it didn’t happen in Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ogun States respectively where we’ve held our rallies.

“It is the duty of the police to safeguard our peaceful demonstration and protect us. On our own part, we promise to cooperate with the police towards ensuring that the rally is peaceful and orderly.”

In a viral live video, Koiki, Igboho’s spokesman said: “The 3rd of July mega rally will go as planned. All arrangements for the rally have been planned and nothing has changed. I have spoken to the the organisers, nothing has changed so far; The 3rd of July from exactly 9:00am. The whole arrangement and planning are going on.

“I’ve spoken with the General Secretary of Ilana Omo Oodua, George Akinola. Also in the early hours before noon, I spoke with (Prof) Banji Akintoye and he is working tirelessly for the release of those taken away (from Igboho’s house during the raid on Thursday and that have been taken to Abuja by operatives of DSS).

“The rally in Lagos is going to be a peaceful rally, it is going to be a mega rally. Do not be disturbed about what happened. So many developments took place at Igboho’s house. We might get a form of video from Igboho about the Lagos rally, which might be released. We’ll be deciding that in the next 24 hours.

Igboho asked me to tell you all not to be weighed down about what happened. He is standing with the Yoruba nation agenda.”

