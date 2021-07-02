From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A social critic and public commentator, Dr Shae Bebeyi has said using force and arm twisting against those agitating for separation can never bring the needed peace in the country.

The critic condemned the way the DSS along with the military invaded the house of the freedom fighter without following due process describing the act as wicked a d barbaric.

He wondered why the nation’s security has not gone after the leadership of the Miyetti Allah who he said has been threatening the nation’ with their various volcanic utterances’

Bebeyi who was reacting to early Monday attack on the house of Yoruba agitator, Sunday Igboho reiterates that if the Buhari administration actually wanted peace , then there should be social justice and fairness to all irrespective of tribe and religion

While saying he was a strong believer of one United Nigeria, yet he said he decried a situation where some individuals or groups are treated as sacred cows that can not be touched.

He said on several occasions the leadership of Miyetti Allah has said Nigeria belongs to the Fulani and they needed not to seek for permission from anybody before they take over any portion of land in the country for grazing, yet the government decided to close its ears to these utterances which he said was capable to set the nation on fire.

Dr Bebeyi who said the nation was yet to know the real reasons why Igboho’s house was invaded because according to him he was not known to be violent in all his rallies and the allegation that he was stockpiling arms may have to be proved by the court of law as such arms could be planted in his house to deal with him

In his words” Honestly speaking we are yet to know the real reason for the attack; could it be his defence for his people against the Fulani’s killings and raping of his people or his agitation for Oduduwa Republic or that of the Yoruba rally that is slated to hold tomorrow in Lagos ?

” Whatever be the reason, I still believe government should tread softly, because Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu are representing some interests with large followings and I believe Government should apply wisdom and the use of dialogue.

” No where in the world that the use of force or intimidation give a lasting peace to a raging idealology, it can only suppress it for some time and then it will resurrect again and perhaps more brutally, so government should do the needful by calling a round table conference for every agitator for peace to reign” he added

