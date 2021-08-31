From Godwin Tsa, Abuja and Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

An Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, the state capital, has rejected a fresh application brought by the Federal Government, seeking to vacate the restraining order granted by the court against the government and its agents, including State Security Service (SSS), not to arrest, intimidate, harass and freeze bank accounts of the Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

The presiding judge, Justice Ladiran Akintola, yesterday, said the application was rejected based on the grounds that it was against fair hearing and fundamental human rights of Igboho, saying the case involves rights to life, property and freedom, and needed urgent attention. Granting the application, the court held, would render all actions taken, so far, on the matter invalid.

The court also extended the restraining order against the first respondent, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN); the second respondent, SSS; and the third respondent, Director of SSS in the state, till the next adjournment date, September 7.

Igboho had, through his counsel, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), instituted a litigation against the AGF, SSS, and Director of SSS in the state, seeking to enforce his fundamental human rights over a nocturnal raid on his residence in the early hours of July 1, 2021, at Soka, Ibadan, by the SSS, in collaboration with other security agencies. During the raid, two persons were killed by the security agencies, 12 arrested among his associates, some firearms allegedly recovered, and expensive property destroyed.

The judge had granted the restraining order on August 4, and initially extended the same injunction to August 18, when the respondents appeared before the court for the first time.

However, Abdullahi Abubakar, who appeared for AGF, and T. A. Nurudeen, who also appeared for second and third respondents, raised preliminary objections on the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case. The case was then adjourned to August 30 for ruling on the preliminary objections.

But, at the resumed hearing yesterday, a new counsel that appeared for Malami, Enock Simeon, told the court that he brought an application, seeking to vacate the restraining order.

Justice Akintola, however, refused to grant the application, seeking to vacate the injunction, and adjourned the case to September 7 for hearing, saying the restraining order still subsists.

Meanwhile, the Department of State Security Service (DSS), yesterday, released eight out of the 12 detained associates of the embattled Yoruba activist, after 60 days in detention.

The 12, who were granted bail by the court on August 4, on different terms and conditions and eventually freed yesterday, are Abdulateef Ademola, Tajudeen Irinloye, Diekola Jubril, Ayobami Donald, Uthman Opeyemi, Olakunle Oluwapelumi, Raji Kazeem, and Taiwo Opeyemi.

Addressing journalists on the development, an elated counsel to the associates, Pelumi Olajengbesi, explained that the four others: Amudat Habibat, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Oyetunji and Bamidele Sunday, were not released due to some technical legal issues which needed to be sorted out.

