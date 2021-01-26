By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, commended the South-West governors for raising their voices against night and underage grazing across the region.

Adams said the new agreement was a swift response to the growing spate of insecurity across the region.

The Yoruba leader also condemned those behind the fire incident at Sunday Igboho’s house in Ibadan, saying it was an attempt to frustrate the young man.

Adams in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said it was unfortunate that some powerful individuals in the southwest are not happy with what is happening in the southwest, however, he urged the Federal Government to unravel those behind the fire incident.

The governors had in a meeting held on Monday with the leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Akure, the Ondo state capital, agreed to outlaw open and under-aged grazing in southwest.

Throwing his weight behind the new development,Adams said the new arrangement was the governors’ response to the growing insecurity across the region.

He maintained that the effort of the governors was a step in the right direction and it was an attempt to douse the tension and also proffer lasting solution to the protracted problem of insecurity in southwest.

Adams said: “I commend the governors on the new development. It was a welcome development. The underlying motive is to reduce the growing tension in the region. But in solving these problems, we need to support the Southwest Security Network better known as Operation Amotekun.

“Southwest is a very complex region when compared with other regions. For instance, HISBA, which is the security outfit in the North has been in existence for years, and it is presently in about 13 states in the region. But it is unfortunate that some individuals in the southwest are determined to change people’s perception about Amotekun, doing everything that is possible to soil the image and undermine all the efforts of the southwest security outfit.”