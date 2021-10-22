From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, is a business man, and not a terrorist, as purportedly painted by the Federal Government.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), at a press conference in Abuja reportedly depicted Igboho as a terrorist, based on his car sales business with Abdullahi Umar, alleged to be involved in the financing of terrorism in Nigeria.

The lead counsel to Igboho, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), in his reaction to the press conference, said apart from being a businessman, selling cars, Igboho is also a campaigner for self-determination.

Alliyu, in a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday, said: “Our attention has been drawn to a text press conference by the Hon Attorney General and Minister of Finance wherein he fruitlessly tried to paint our client and those patronising his car trade as terrorists and/or financiers of terrorists.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“I have gone through the text. Sunday was alleged to have transferred the sum of N12.7million to Abbal Bako & Sons, owned by Abdullahi Umar. Transferring money to bureau de change to buy dollars is what is done by every businessman of our client’s calibre. Thank God that his passports and various bills of ladings were carted away by DSS during the ungodly invasion of 1st July, 2021.

“Thus, so far there is no evidence of receipt of money from Abbal

Bako & Sons or Abdullahi Umar going by the text conference. What

the Hon AGF stated are mere conjectures. Not hard fact. Our client, according to him, paid Umar and not vice versa, thus belieing what the Honourable Attorney General of Federation earlier said that Chief Sunday Adeyemo is being financed by people. The picture the learned

AGF wanted to paint is that our client is being financed by Abdullah

Umar, allegedly involved in terrorists financing. Who is now financing who?

“Again, Chief Adeyemo is a car dealer, trading in the name of Adesun International Concept Ltd. Does it mean that anybody buying car from him or selling car to him is a terrorist? Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa was not into Oodua Nation until last year. So, finding over N273million turnover between October 2013

and September 2020 shows that he was not a poor man. His house

invaded by DSS on 1st July 2020 is worth over #2billion!

“I challenge the Hon AGF to mention the lawmaker that sent money to Chief Sunday Adeyemo for terrorist act, whether he would not be damnified in exemplary damages for defamation. Up till date, our client has not been prosecuted or found liable for any

criminal act or terrorism. There is also a valid and subsisting court

judgement that agitation for self-determination is not an act of

terrorism, but fundamental human rights of any citizen.

“My learned brother silk and Hon AGF knows that suspicion, no

matter how great, cannot grant conviction. Chief Sunday Adeyemo is not a terrorist but a campaigner for self-determination.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .