From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has tackled Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, over his recent order for the arrest of Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, because he gave quit notice to Fulani herdsmen in Oduduwa land.

MASSOB, after its executive meeting, yesterday, viewed the directive by the police boss as unprofessional; an act of dictatorship, intimidation and violation of citizen’s right.

The group wondered why the IGP failed to arrest the spokesperson of Arewa Youths Group, Mallam Abdulazeez Suleiman, when the Coalition of Arewa Youths gave the Igbo residing in Northern Nigeria notice to vacate the region.

A communiqué by MASSOB’s National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel, accused Adamu, who is Fulani by tribe, of protecting, aiding and backing the criminal and terrorist Fulani herdsmen.

The group stated: “The Fulani are deceiving themselves with the tendency and primitive beliefs that Nigeria belongs to their ancestors because President Muhammadu Buhari is the current president of Nigeria.

“No section or region of this political entity called Nigeria has monopoly of power, violence or domination of others.

“Nigeria does not belong to any section or tribe in Nigeria. The primitive belief and tendency of born to rule while others are slaves in Nigeria are no longer admissible.”

Meanwhile, Adamu in Lagos yesterday vowed to arrest and bring to book those who burnt Igboho’s house.