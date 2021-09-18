From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), has described the verdict of Oyo State High Court delivered by Justice Ladiran Akintola, which awarded N20billion against the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and Department of State Services (DSS) in a suit filed by Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, as the triumph of light and truth over gladiators of illegalities.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by Communications Secretary of IOO, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, over the judgment in respect of the fundamental human rights suit instituted by Igboho, following a nocturnal invasion of his residence on July 1, 2021 by DSS operatives.

The raid led to the killing of two persons, vandalism of property, arrest of 12 persons that have been taken to Abuja, and alleged recovery of arms and ammunition.

The IOO, under the leadership of a renowned historian, Prof Banji Akintoye, thanked “the judiciary for re-affirming that self-determination is one of the fundamental human rights of the citizens that cannot be subjugated. Our position is that this verdict symbolises triumph of light and truth over darkness. Ighoho represents the light and truth, while the Nigerian State stands for illegalities.

“Our position now is that the Nigerian Government should be honorable by respecting the verdict of a court of competent jurisdiction. The N20billion damages ordered by court to be paid to Ighoho by the DSS should be paid with immediate effect in the interest of peace,” he said.

