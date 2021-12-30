From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has demanded the repatriation of the self-acclaimed Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as “Sunday Igboho” back to Nigeria from Benin Republic where he is being currently incarcerated.

Igboho who fled Nigeria to evade arrest by the DSS was apprehended by the Beninoise authority for allegedly entering the country illegally.

Igboho is currently being tried by the Beninoise authority.

But, the student umbrella body in the Southwest called for the repatriation of Igboho, saying ‘his stay in Benin Republic is no longer justifiable.’

The Southwest Zone D Coordinator of NANS, Adegboye Olatunji, who made the call in a statement in Abeokuta on Thursday, accused the Federal Government of abandoning Igboho to suffer in the hands of the government of Benin Republic.

‘The actions, inactions and body language of the Federal Government suggests their culpability or at least their approval concerning the treatment being meted to the self-styled activist.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘It remains within the responsibility of the Federal Government to protect the interest and rights of her citizens within and outside the borders of the country.

‘The activities of the Federal Government however communicate nonchalance and unwillingness that suggests that Benin Republic is only acting a script that was orchestrated by Nigeria’s government.

‘We want to affirm that the continual detention of Sunday Adeyemo is no longer justifiable neither is it rational.

‘Therefore, the government should explore every diplomatic option in ensuring his repatriation.

As the international community keeps observing the ineptness of the Nigeria Liaison Office which has been largely inactive over this issue, we’re beginning to suspect that their lackadaisical stance is as directed.

‘We must warn the government of Benin Republic that Nigerians are now disenchanted by their manner of handling this case.

‘We advise them to avoid being used as a tool for settling political grievances and to immediately begin and complete the extradition process of Sunday Igboho within a reasonable time frame or we will be forced to make Nigeria unlivable for Beninoise in Nigeria,’ Adegboye said.