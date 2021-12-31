From Laide Raheem, Abeokut

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has demanded the repatriation of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho back to Nigeria from Benin Republic where he is being incarcerated.

Igboho, who fled Nigeria to evade arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS) was apprehended by the Beninoise authorities for allegedly entering the country illegally.

His lawyer, Yomi Alliyu, had claimed that Nigerian government, not the Benin Republic Government, is holding him in prison.

But, the student umbrella body in the South West called for his repatriation, saying his stay in Benin Republic is no longer justifiable.

South West Zone D Coordinator of NANS, Adegboye Olatunji, in a statement in Abeokuta, yesterday, accused the Federal Government of abandoning Igboho to suffer in the hands of the government of Benin Republic.

“The actions, inactions and body language of the Federal Government suggest its culpability or, at least, its approval concerning the treatment being meted to the self-styled activist.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“It remains within the responsibility of the Federal Government to protect the interest and rights of her citizens within and outside the borders of the country.

“The activities of the Federal Government however communicates nonchalance and unwillingness that suggest Benin Republic is only acting a script orchestrated by Nigeria’s government.

“We want to affirm that the continual detention of Adeyemo is no longer justifiable neither is it rational.

“Therefore, the government should explore every diplomatic option in ensuring his repatriation.

“As the international community keeps observing the ineptness of the Nigeria liaison office which has been largely inactive over this issue, we’re beginning to suspect that the lackadaisical stance is as directed. We must warn the government of Benin Republic that Nigerians are now disenchanted by their manner of handling this case.,” Adegboye said.