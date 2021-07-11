By Lukman Olabiyi

Concerned security groups in South West: Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Agbekoya Society of Nigeria, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Hunters Group, among others, have declared that the nation is drifting towards a tailspin.

The groups made the assertion following the recent nocturnal invasion of Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho’s Soka home in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The concerned security groups in the region under the umbrella of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG), expressed their feelings by condemning the raid on Igboho’s residence by elements of the Directorate of State Services (DSS), saying it illustrated that Nigeria’s democracy was in danger.

The groups equally called for the release of 13 detained aids of Igboho who were arrested during the raid.

SSSG made its position known in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Adewole Ireti, after its emergency and strategic meeting held at the Omole Phase 2 residence of Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams.

In its review of the security situation in the South West, SSSG bemoaned the recent killings of over 50 people in Igangan, insisting that it would not relent in its efforts at securing the southwest region against criminal Fulani herdsmen.

“It is most unfortunate that Sunday Igboho could be attacked in such a cruel manner that also led to the death of eight persons. It is purely a dangerous signal to our democracy.

