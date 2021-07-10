By Christopher Oji

The paramount rules of Iwoland Oba Abdulrosheed Adewole Akambi, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to forgive Yoruba activist and secessionist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho and relax security hunt for him. Oba Akambi assured that Igboho has learnt his lessons and that he would personally bring him to the president for a roundtable discussion.

In an open letter to the President, signed by Chief Press Secretary to Oluwo, Mr. Alli Ibraheem stated: “I extend my cool, warmest royal greetings to the number one citizen, President Muhammed Buhari. Sir, Nigerians most especially ardent readers and witnesses of history will not forget in haste many suspicious circumstances that consumed many nationalists. One of the leading and still fresh was the Egba born aristocrat, Moshood Kasimawo Olawale Abiola, who died in July 7, 1998. Ken Saro-Wiwa equally had his taste. Almost all regions of Nigerian state have had their taste of such occurrences. The prologue and epilogue were historically preserved to be a lesson.

But when a child is a slow learner, the parents will have to guide, guard and educate severally before a stable momentum. Silence of the parents at times may be translated to support, but not necessarily.

“Not all children appreciate their parents at the point of moral discipline. Disciplinarians tell the truth to positively shape the children’s future. But when the child tells you that your mouth smells, you stay back and observe. However, responsible father will not throw his child away with bath water. I say this to let your Excellency understand the position of most Royal Fathers and stakeholders on agitation for Yoruba nation. We warned him.”

