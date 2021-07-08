By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Leaders of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) have condemned last week’s raid on the Soka, Ibadan residence of Chief Sunday “Igboho” Adeyemo.

SSSG is the umbrella body of concerned groups on security in South West Nigeria, its membership consisting of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Agbekoya Society of Nigeria, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Hunters Group and the Community Security Awareness Initiatives Corps of Nigeria (COMSAIC).

SSSG in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Adewole Ireti, after its emergency and strategic meeting at the Omole Phase 2 residence of Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, condemned the raid on Igboho’s residence by Directorate of State Services (DSS) agents, saying it illustrated that Nigeria’s democracy is in danger.

The group also called for the release of the 13 aides detained during the raid.

Reviewing the security situation in the South West, the group bemoaned the recent killings of over 50 people in Igangan, insisting that it would not relent in its efforts in securing the southwest region against criminal Fulani herdsmen.

‘It is most unfortunate that Sunday Igboho could be attacked in such a cruel manner that also led to the death of eight persons. It is purely a dangerous signal to our democracy,’ the statement read.

‘How on earth can the FG hail the crude attack by the DSS? It is an infringement on his rights as a person. It is also an indication that the nation is drifting towards a tailspin.

‘As as a group that is determined to secure the southwest region, we would not fold our arms and allow the criminal Fulani herdsmen to overrun our communities. We would also not relent in our efforts in ensuring that the southwest is safe for all and sundry.’

SSSG urged prominent Yoruba leaders including all the traditional rulers in the South West and other eminent Yoruba sons and daughters not to leave Igboho alone to suffer injustice against the Yoruba race.

The security group also appealed to the Federal Government to allow Igboho to enjoy his liberty, saying declaring him wanted is tantamount to a declaration of war on Yoruba nation activists.

Asides from Adams, also in attendance at the meeting were an Afenifere chieftain, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, who represented leaders of the Yoruba socio-cultural group and leaders of other concerned groups.

