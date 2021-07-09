By Christopher Oji

The paramount rules of Iwoland Oba Abdulrosheed Adewole Akambi,has pleaded with President Mohamadu Buhari to forgive Yoruba activist and secessionist , Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho and relax security hunt on him.

Oba Akambi assured that Igboho has learnt his lesson and that he would personally bring him to the the president for a round table discussion.

In an open letter to the President, signed by Chief Press Secretary to Oluwo, Mr Alli Ibraheem, he stated that:” I extend my cool, warmest royal greetings to the number one citizen, President Muhammed Buhari. Sir, Nigerians most especially ardent readers and witnesses of history will not forget in haste many suspicious circumstances that consumed many nationalists. One of the leading and still fresh was the Egba born aristocrat, Moshood Kasimawo Olawale Abiola, who died in July 7, 1998. Kensaro Wiwa equally had his taste. Almost all regions of Nigerian State have had their taste of such occurrence. The prologue and epilogue were historically preserved to be a lesson. But when a child is a slow learner, the parents will have to guide, guard and educate severally before a stable momentum. Silence of the parents at times may be translated to support, but not necessarily. “Not all children appreciate their parents at the point of moral discipline. Disciplinarians tells the truth to positively shape the children’s future. But when the child tells you your mouth is smelling, you stay back and observe. However, responsible father will not throw his child away with bath water. I say this to let your Excellency understand the position of most Royal Fathers and stakeholders on agitation for Yoruba nation. We warned him.

“However, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho earned his popularity as an activist whose joy is to liberate the cheated. He started as such and grew with it. His strategy is not known to me because I’m not in his camp. Whenever I’ve information about his move, I do call him to order. He visited my palace sometimes in 2018. I give pieces of advice when sought. Instead of Igboho to distinctively differentiate between agitation towards government and inter groups activism, he failed. At a point, he abused stakeholders with spurious allegations. I was the first in the list for drumming support for one Nigeria. As a father, I’ve personally forgiven him. And I’m personally beseeching your Excellency as the number one citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to demonstrate your magnanimity by forgiven our promising son, Chief Adeyemo Sunday Igboho.

“He is a novice in handling issues against the government. He is a gift to us in Yoruba. He has pledged his readiness to listen to us. I appeal to your Excellency to slow down security trail on Sunday Igboho. I’ve the assurance adhering to this piece will go a long way in strengthening the unity of Nigeria. I promise your Excellency that Igboho will mind his steps henceforth. He has suffered a lot. He would step down agitations. I will bring him for peace talk at appropriate time.

“Liberal struggles are won on intelligentsia merit. Arsenals without strategy is a defeated battle. These and many more, I supposed he has learnt and ready to mend his way. Nigeria is an indivisible entity that cannot be tore overnight for whatever reason. let’s forgive to move on and up. The strength is not only in diversity but also forgiveness.

“In conclusion, we have seen the handwriting. When government speaks different languages, the wise ruminates and take caution. I commend your efforts geared towards combating crimes, checkmating banditry and curtailing criminalities and your vigorous fight against corruption. Most importantly, your commitment to infrastructural growth is unequalled. One Nigeria, great future”.

