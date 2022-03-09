By Lukman Olabiyi

Following the ‘conditional release’, yesterday, of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Igboho, and the circumstances surrounding his temporary relief, Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has urged the Beninoise government to allow him seek proper medical treatment abroad.

Reacting to the celebrated reports of Igboho’s ‘release’ from Benin Republic’s prison, Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, said the long period of incarceration had taken a huge toll on the health of the activist, insisting that Igboho should be allowed to seek proper medical treatment from his personal physician in Germany.

He, however, expressed worry over the condition surrounding his release, declaring that the Yoruba nation activist had committed no offence to warrant such inhuman treatment.

He said: “It is a welcome development that my brother, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho was released. However, the condition attached to his temporary freedom is not enough. Based on his ailing health and other conditions surrounding his personality, Igboho should be allowed to visit his personal physician in Germany.

“It is the personal physician that has his health history and records. It is his personal physician that can proffer lasting solutions to the personal health issues. Therefore, the idea of releasing the activist and further restricting him, unjustly, to seeking medication within the Benin Republic is not enough.

“It is like you are giving somebody something with the right hand, and at the same time you are collecting that same thing with the left hand. That, to me, amounts to nothing.

“At the same time, it is a victory we all cherish, but much still needs to be done to drive home our point that Igboho is not a criminal. He is an activist that is fighting for the liberation of the Yoruba race. But it must be said, also, that he is not alone. Those of us who believe in the struggle are solidly behind him and, very soon, I am sure justice will prevail and Igboho will regain his freedom from the Beninois government.”

