By Lukman Olabiyi

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has filed a $1,000,000 suit against the Republic of Benin before the Community Court of Justice, the Economic Community of West African States,(ECOWAS), in Abuja, over his detention.

Igboho, in the suit, is praying the court to award him $1,000,000 as general damages for alleged violation of his right.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Other prayers being sought before court by Igboho, through his lawyer, Mr Tosin Ojaomo, include a declaration that the francophone country’s actions regarding his detention, and arrest violated his freedom of movement, his right to an unbiased trial within a reasonable time and his dignity as human being.

The lawyer stated that the order sought for is Pursuant to Article 59 of Rules of Procedure, an Expedited Procedure and Hearing, regarding the imprisonment and release of Chief Adeyemo.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Ojaomo in the application dated February 10, 2022, sought for an order for the immediate and unconditional release of Igboho along with his Nigerian passport, pending litigation and determination of the suit.

Ojaomo said that the applicant, Chief Adeyemo, is a Nigerian citizen of ECOWAS, a husband, father, businessman, philanthropist, political activist, and ultimately, a lover of the Yoruba.

Due to arrest and ongoing detention by the officials of the Republic of Benin, Chief Adeyemo is currently resident at a prison in Cotonou.

He also said that the defendant is the government of the Republic of Benin, a member state of ECOWAS and a signatory or state-party to the Banjul Charter and several laws cited, herein.