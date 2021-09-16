From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, on Thursday from his detention in Benin Republic, saying nobody should stage any demonstration or rally in his name, and they should not attack public places and security personnel on the pretence of agitating for self-determination for Yoruba nation.

He gave the warning in a statement, entitled: ‘Warning Against Using Sunday Igboho’s Name Indiscriminately,’ which was signed and made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Thursday, by his lead counsel, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN).

Igboho had been in detention in Cotonou, Benin Republic since he was arrested at a airport in Cotonou, when he attempted to travel to Germany with his wife. His wife had been freed by the court, while he has been facing trial in the neighbouring country.

He appealed to people to respect his family by not calling out his mother out for public functions, adding that he has no spokesperson for now, and that anything that is said in his name should be disregarded, except the statement from his lead counsel.

The statement read in part: “There is time for everything, Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Igboho Oosa, is desirous of respecting those murdered in his house on that black 1st July, 2021.In that wise, he has advised against staging any demonstration or rally in his name for the time being. He will also like people to respect his family by not calling his mom out for anything public.

“Igboho for now has no authentic mouth piece anywhere. In that wise, people are advised to take anything said by anybody, claiming to be from him with a pinch of salt. The exception is the statement by his lead counsel. Let’s respect the dead.

“On no account should anybody attack any public place or security personnel on the pretence of agitating for Yoruba Nation.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.