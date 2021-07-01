From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, has spoken from hide out, saying he was inside his house when gunmen invaded his residence in the early hours of Thursday.

He spoke to the Pidgin Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Thursday, though it was difficult for local media organisations in the country to speak with him directly.

In the audio, which has been uploaded on the Facebook page of BBC, Pidgin English, Igboho confirmed that two persons we’re killed in his compound when the shooting was too much around 2 a.m.

His words: “Around 1:30 am, I heard gunshots in front of my house. It was a sporadic shooting. They shouted: ‘Sunday Igboho, come out. We are DSS. We are soldiers.’

“So, I peeped through the window, and I saw them in DSS uniforms and Nigerian Army uniforms. So, I was surprised. What is the trouble all about? I have not killed anybody. I have not fought with anybody.

“What I am doing is support for my people. Then, all the rallies that I am doing have been peaceful. So, I fight for my family because the Fulani bandits have been killing my family, raping them, kidnapping them and taking ransom from them.

“I know the government refused to do the right thing for my family. And that is why I came out to support my family, to fight for our rights. So, I was surprised.”

When asked if he was in the house when the gunmen came and how many people were killed in his compound, Igboho responsed: “Yes, I was in the house when they came. There are two guys that they killed around 2 am when the shooting was too much.”

But the audio that was uploaded by the BBC, ended abruptly during the interview, saying: “Then, they destroyed all my property. They destroyed my vehicles, and all my house. I have like N2 milion inside my wardrobe ….”

The abrupt end of the interview did not, however, allow the reporter to know how he escaped from the attack.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.