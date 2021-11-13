From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has described the olive branch of political solution offered to him by the Federal Government as a kite-flying strategy, even while expressing his gladness at what he described as the government’s willingness to “allow reasons to prevail.”

Igboho who spoke through his lead counsel, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN) in a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Friday, argued that if the Federal government is really interested in finding a political solution to his incarceration, it should ask the government of Benin Republic, where he is currently being held, to free him.

The statement read in part: “Our client, as a peace-loving person, is glad that the Federal Government has allowed reasons to prevail in realising that no force on earth can subdue the mantra of self-determination by an indigenous people, save referendum and/or sense of belonging and fair treatment of all tribes in accordance with the rule of law.

“Intimidation by imprisonment of our client in foreign land, that is generally regarded as the 37th state of Nigeria, cannot help the situation but respect for the rule of law as espoused in the N20.5billion judgment in favour of our client. The imprisonment is making him more resolute in seeking self-determination for his Yoruba indigenous tribe. Hence as a mark of good faith, Nigeria should start with instructing its ‘vassal’ state to release our client and allow him to embark on his medical trip to Germany.

“Republic of Benin has not been able to charge our client for any criminal offence for the over three months that they have been holding him illegally in their prison in Cotonou. We have his mandate to enter into any binding agreement on his behalf that will also be acceptable to his Oodua Nation Group. Our client thanks his supporters, especially members of Ilana Omo Oodua/Oodua Nation, home and diaspora, for their support and urge them to continue to be law-abiding and respect the extant laws of the land.”

In a related development, the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, and the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) aligned with Igboho’s view on the matter when they challenged the Federal Government to make the first move towards exploring political solution by ensuring that he regains his freedom from detention in Republic of Benin.

National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr. Jare Ajayi, stated that Igboho has not been convicted for any offence by any court of competent jurisdiction in Nigeria. He added that Afenifere is not opposed to meeting President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter but added that the government must make the first move.

The Secretary-General of YCE, Dr. Kunle Olajide, also said the council would be willing to send a high-powered delegation to meet President Buhari to dialogue on Igboho’s freedom but noted that the Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (retd), has to find out why he is still being detained.

