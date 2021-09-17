From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Justice Ladiran Akintola of an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan will today deliver ruling or judgment on the N500 billion fundamental human rights case instituted by the Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, against the Federal Government and State Security Service (SSS).

The court had said on the last adjournment date that the case would be for ruling if the preliminary objections raised by the three respondents in the case succeeded, but would be for judgment if the objections failed in the case marked as M/435/2021.

The three respondents are Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), as the first respondent, as well as SSS as second respondent and Director of SSS in Oyo State as third respondent.

The trio had raised preliminary objections that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case. But the court decided to hear both the preliminary objections and the substantive case together, which made counsel to the parties to open their addresses and concluded same during the last proceedings on September 7.

During the last proceedings, lead counsel to Igboho, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), and counsel to the second and third respondents, Mr. T.A. Nurudeen, presented video exhibits to back their written addresses.

But Malami, through his counsel, Abdullahi Abubakar, told the court that he did not have hands in the raid conducted by the SSS in Igboho’s residence, adding that he is neither a security officer, nor acted in position of court. He stated that the SSS did not inform him before carrying out the raid and that he is not a Fulani as alleged by Igboho.

The submissions were contained in an affidavit, deposed to on August 18, 2021 by one Thomas Etah, who is a civil servant at the Federal Ministry of Justice Headquarters, Abuja, which was filed before Akintola in the case of fundamental human rights filed by Igboho.

“The first respondent is not a security officer and has not authorised any security officer to commit the acts, being complained about, even as the respondent is not a Fulani man, contrary to the insinuations being created by the Deponent/Applicant. That it will be in the interest of justice to dismiss the suit or application in its entirety as it relates to the 1st respondent,” the affidavit read in part.

The case, which first came up before Justice Akintola on August 4, had witnessed several adjournments as well as restraining order against the respondents and their privies not to arrest, harass, intimidate and freeze bank account of Igboho, pending the final determination of the case. The injunction followed exparte motion moved by the lead counsel to Igboho at the commencement of the suit. The restraining order was extended on each day of resumed hearing on the request of Igboho’s counsel.

