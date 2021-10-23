From Godwin Tsa, Abuja and oluseye ojo, ibadan

The Federal Government has made some damning allegations against leader of Yoruba Nation agitation, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) and the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB(, Nnamdi Kanu.

While the government said some countries are aiding Kanu in his subversive activities to destabilize the country, it accused Igboho of being sponsored by a lawmaker and having links with a group accused of financing Boko Haram.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, who made the allegation on Friday disclosed that some state actors aided Kanu after he escaped from the country.

Malami also accused an unnamed sitting federal lawmaker and others of being the major financiers of the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho).

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Speaking at a press briefing held in his office, Malami said, “We have also established that Kanu is not alone in his subversive activities. He has accomplices in Nigeria and abroad, individuals and groups as well as state and non-state actors who are aiding and facilitating his campaign against the people and state of Nigeria.

“Some of the state actors aided Kanu, even as a fugitive, in his destructive mission, ignoring the terrorist nature of his activities.

“We call on these countries to desist from aiding subversive acts by Kanu and IPOB against the state of Nigeria and its people. Conversely, there are some friendly countries which, recognising the status of IPOB as a terrorist organization, have either banned the activities of IPOB or placed Kanu on Stop List.

“To these peace loving countries that have put Kanu on their Stop Lists and banned IPOB from operating in their territories, we express our appreciation”, Malami stated.

Meanwhile, the Presidential adhoc Committee Investigating the activities of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has indicted Kanu of instigating violence leading to killings and destructive activities in the South East. AGF disclosed that President Buhari had, after Kanu was re-arrested in June, inaugurated a Presidential Ad-hoc Committee to investigate activities of the IPOB. He said that 24 members of the committee were drawn from the Federal Ministry of Justice (MoJ), Federal Ministry of Information (MoI), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

According to him, the outcome of an investigation that was conducted by the committee, revealed that the IPOB and the Eastern Security Network, ESN, have so far, killed 175 security personnel comprising 128 policemen, 37 military personnel and 10 other security operatives. He said the investigation further revealed that Kanu’s broadcasts fuelled the #EndSARS protests that led to the destruction of public facilities, including the attack on the Oba of Lagos.

“While in self-exile, Nnamdi Kanu intensified his subversive campaign, using online Radio Biafra to instigate violence and incite members of IPOB to commit violent attacks against civil and democratic institutions, particularly the security personnel, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and civilians.

“He instigated the destruction of public and private properties across the country. As a result of these criminal activities, IPOB was proscribed and designated a terrorist organization by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, in an Order made on 20th September 2017. The AGF also the Federal Government has received the report on the financers of Adeniyi Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a Sunday Igboho). The report revealed that Sunday Igboho is a Director and signatory to Adesun International Concept Limited registered on 23rd April, 2010. Adesun International Concept Limited also has Oladele Oyetunji and Aderopo Adeyemo as Directors. Sunday Igboho is linked to 43 bank accounts in nine banks.

“The major financier of the fugitive and separatist was found to be a Federal lawmaker in the National Assembly. A total sum of NI27, 145,000.00 was received by Igboho from his financiers between 22nd October, 2013 and 28th September, 2020 through Adesun International Concept Ltd accounts.

“A total sum of N273,198,200.00 transaction outflows was recorded from Sunday Igboho’s account between 15th March, 2013 and 11th March, 2021. Investigation reveals that Adesun International Concept Ltd (belonging to Igboho) transferred the sum of N12, 750,000 to Abbal Bako & Sons.

“It might be recalled that Abbal Bako & Sons and its promoter Abdullahi Umar Usman are suspects in the on-going Joint Terrorist Financing Investigation. Abdullahi Umar Usman is by way of financial transaction connected to SURAJO ABUBAKAR MUHAMMAD (who was sentenced to life imprisonment in UAE on charges of financing terrorism (Boko Haram).

“This report shows the nexus between separatists’ agitation, terrorism financing and disruptions of peace in the country. The report found connections of financial transaction between Adesun International Concept Ltd (belonging to Igboho) and some construction companies and businesses among others.

Having received the reports, the Federal Government remains solute in its determination to have a peaceful Nigeria. The Federal Government will do the needful, within the context of the legal provisions, in ensuring that the matter is giving the deserved attention and those found guilty will be made to face the wrath of the law.

Meanwhile lawyer to Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has faulted the claims by the Federal Government, insisting that the Yoruba Nation agitator is a businessman, not a terrorist.

The lead counsel to Igboho, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), in his reaction, said apart from being a businessman selling cars, Igboho is also a campaigner for self-determination.

Alliyu, in a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday, said: “Sunday was alleged to have transferred the sum of N12.7million to Abbal Bako & Sons, owned by Abdullahi Umar. Transferring money to bureau de change to buy dollars is what is done by every businessman of our client’s calibre. Thank God that his passports and various bills of ladings were carted away by DSS during the ungodly invasion of 1st July, 2021.

“Thus, so far, there is no evidence of receipt of money from Abbal Bako & Sons or Abdullahi Umar going by the press conference. What the Hon AGF stated are mere conjectures. Not hard fact. Our client, according to him, paid Umar and not vice versa, thus belying what the Honourable Attorney General of Federation earlier said that Chief Sunday Adeyemo is being financed by people. The picture the learned AGF wanted to paint is that our client is being financed by Abdullah Umar, allegedly involved in terrorists financing. Who is now financing who?

“Again, Chief Adeyemo is a car dealer, trading in the name of Adesun International Concept Ltd. Does it mean that anybody buying car from him or selling car to him is a terrorist? Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa was not into Oodua Nation until last year.

So, finding over N273million turnover between October 2013 and September 2020 shows that he was not a poor man. His house invaded by DSS on 1st July 2020 is worth over N2billion!

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .