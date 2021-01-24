From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A Christian cleric, Adewale Giwa has warned President Muhammadu Buhari to perish the thought of arresting Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho for giving Fulani in Oyo State an ultimatum to exit the state.

Giwa who is the senior pastor of Awaiting the Second Coming of Christ Ministry, Akure, said that there would be crisis in the country if Adeyemo is arrested.

Presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu had said that the Inspector General of Police had directed the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko to arrest Adeyemo and transfer him to Abuja.

However, Pastor Giwa advised Buhari not to make a move to arrest the activist.

He said: “Igboho’s arrest will hasten the disintegration of Nigeria. How can you be protecting Fulani while they continue to kill our people?

“Why didn’t IGP arrest Miyetti Allah and their representatives in Abuja? Let me inform you that Sunday Igboho is doing the right thing for the entire Yoruba nation.

“You can’t threaten, kill or arrest him unless you want to arrest all of us. When a government fails in its responsibilities to protect the citizens, people have no option than to protect themselves.

“Nigerians have tolerated Fulani herdsmen for over five years, and it is time all of us rise up to defend ourselves. Only a despicable person would be happy with President Buhari with the way he has handled security challenges over the years.”