Moshood Adebayo

Barely four weeks after he transmitted 25 names as first batch of commissioner-nominees, special, advisers to the House of Assembly, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday sent the final list of his cabinet nominees to the lawmakers for screening.

A statement by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the second list had names of politicians and technocrats who “understand the current need of Lagos” and the development agenda of the All Progressives Congress-led administration.

Thirteen Commissioner-nominess and Special Adviser-designates made the second list, which had already been transmitted to the legislature.

Among the commissiomer-nominees are the APC Publicity Secretary, Joe Igbokwe, Oladele Ajayi, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, Olanrewaju Sanusi.

Others that made the list include Bonu Solomon Saanu, Kabiru Ahmed, Lola Akamde, Prince Anofi Olamrewaju Elegushi, Mrs. Solape Hammomd, Morif Akinderu Fatai, Mrs. Shulamite OlufunkemAdebolu and Tokunbo Wahab.

Akosile, stated that the selection process was rigorous, because of the need to constitute the best team that would serve Lagos “in line with the Sanwo-Olu administration’s vision of delivering a city-state that will rank among the top most liveable cities in the world.”