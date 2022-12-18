From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A non-profit Organization, Chris Igbokwe Foundation, CIF, has empowered over 395 people in skill acquisitions programme in addition to taking care of the sick and less privilege Nigerians.

President of the group which is focused on supporting vulnerable people, Chief Chris Igbokwe disclosed this in Abuja while donating various food items, drugs to Internally Displaced Persons.

The skills acquisition programme is aimed at empowering hundreds of Nigerians in soap making, decoration, tailoring, catering, painting, hair dressing among many others.

Speaking at the handing over of the drugs and food items, the patron of the Foundation, Mike Obienyi said the fight against insecurity would be won when youths are meaningfully engaged.

He called on stakeholders to join hands in assisting the government in reducing unemployment.

A community health specialist and a volunteer at the IDP camp, Lovina Njan Ntol, who received the drugs thanked the foundation for the magnanimity and promise to judiciously use the drugs to improve the lives of internally displaced persons.

Also speaking, chairman of the displaced person in Wasa IDP, Mr. Geoffrey Bitus, prayed for Chris Igbo Foundation and appealed to Nigerians to always remember the internally displaced persons as it is not their wish to be there.

Earlier Igbokwe also said the foundation had provided free skills acquisition training, food items, financial support, and generating set to power boreholes to 40 IDPs.

“We are empowering them financially for them to go back to their normal businesses.We are into humanitarian services, by saving lives. We are not doing the charity works because we have money but because we are in partnership with God” Igbokwe said.

On why he embarked on charity works, Igbokwe explained, “I have a passion for humanity and I told God that if you bless me, I will be a blessing to others. Infact touching lives is the only thing that gives me joy. My happiest moments is when I give out. I can’t have money in the bank and see people suffering or dying as a result of lack.

“I was raised and brought up in a very poor background that I started paying my school fees from primary three.

“And because I am in partnership with God, I don’t struggle to do it. I was born with giving and sharing.

” We have a vision of building our own permanent site that would accommodate a skill acquisition centre and a mini- hospital for the needy.